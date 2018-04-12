There's still a long way to go before television accurately reflects the diverse world we live in, as a recent study confirmed, but Ryan Murphy 's new FX series Pose is a step in the right direction. The show has already made history months before its June 3 premiere thanks to it having the largest cast of transgender actors on a series ever—and the first trailer, which drops today, has them front-and-center.

"I am encouraged to be all the things that the outside world would think of as "freak," says Indya Moore in the trailer, talking about ball culture. "I'm able to be true to myself in a space where it's celebrated. That makes me feel beautiful."

"I didn't know if I was going to be accepted in the regular world, so I decided to go somewhere where I'd fit in," says MJ Rodriguez. "There's so much you can say about the ballroom scene. But, simply, it's just a way of life. It's a place you can live out a fantasy you never lived before."

Set in New York in 1987, the series delves into the heart of ball culture, while capturing the historical moments that backdrops it. The series “looks at the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in New York: the rise of the luxury Trump-era universe, the downtown social and literary scene, and the ball-culture world,” as a statement reads.

The series isn't just inclusive in its casting, though. Murphy and co-creators Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals are hoping to effect change behind the camera as well, which is why the show will be collaborating on scripts with Transparent 's Our Lady J and transgender-rights activist Janet Mock, as we reported in October. Plus, Murphy and crew have plans to bring on transgender directors as well.

“We are thrilled that Pose pushes the narrative forward by centering on the unique and undertold experiences of trans women and gay people of color,” said Steven Canals in a statement. “Ryan has assembled a strong team of storytellers and innovators to collaborate on telling this important narrative. As a Bronx-bred queer writer of color, I’m honored to aid in ushering this groundbreaking show into homes.”