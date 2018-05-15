Ryan Reynolds may make a living as an actor, writer, and producer, but his favorite job, it seems, is being Blake Lively's husband.

On Monday night, Hollywood's platonic idea of the prefect couple stepped out onto the red carpet for the Deadpool 2 premiere. There, Entertainment Tonight asked him about one funny promo clip in which Diane Keaton, star of rival film Book Club , refers to him as "Mr. Lively."

As it turns out, he couldn't get enough of it. "Oh, I'm Mr. Lively 24/7, and I'm happy about it," he told ET . "It's great. It's the best gig."

Apparently, being "Mr. Lively" entails working as Ms. Lively's personal Instagram photographer , a position he took on last April, and constantly thinking of new ways to troll her for their headline-garnering ongoing prank battle . It also involves shutting down nasty tabloid rumors about their five-year (and counting) marriage. Indeed, in April, one sensational headline claimed that the couple was "struggling to spend 'quality time.'" Reynolds replied by saying, "I wish. I could use a little 'me time.'"

As for Lively's opinion on Reynolds' status as "Mr. Lively," apparently she thinks of it as a full-time job, as well. Last October, she shared the couple's secret to a happy marriage , saying that it's all about carving out time together. “My husband and I don’t work at the same time, so we all go together as a family,” she told People . “If we’re away as a family, it’s never more than for a day. We stay together.”

During the ET interview, Reynolds also gushed about Lively's Deadpool -colored outfit, a sparkly black gown with a giant red sash. "She rocked it, she rocked it," he said. "If she were Gwenpool, I'd be wearing the Deadpool colors as well."

This is far from the first time Reynolds has said something adorable about his wife's red carpet presence. "My wife knows how to work a red carpet, I'll say that," he once told AOL . "Yeah, she might be the Beyoncé of red carpets. She's turned that into an athletic event."

Related: Hollywood, You've Cast Ryan Reynolds as a Talking Pikachu: Is Everything Alright?