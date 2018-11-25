Sabrina Spellman Is Finally Coming to Riverdale

Sabrina Spellman is finally crossing the border between Greendale and Riverdale , and will soon meet up with Archie, Jughead, Veronica, Betty, and the whole gang. And to follow their adventures, all you have to do is read the comic. Yes, the comic! These are comic book characters, and sometimes they are in comic books!

According to Vulture , the upcoming Archie #700 "finds Sabrina leaving Greendale and causing trouble in the next town over." Said comic writer Nick Spencer, “We were looking to do something that had never been done before, and we wanted to make it so every character that falls under the Archie banner felt like they had a place in the core title. When a character as classic and iconic as Sabrina comes to town, you know it has to have a big impact.”

Wait, all the characters? Does this mean Sabrina could sing backup for Josie and/or some of the Pussycats? Because honestly, the girls who fight the forces of evil have always been more interesting than whatever football team drama is unfolding at the ice cream shop.

Fans may remember that Netflix's The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was originally planned as a spin-off of the CW's Riverdale , and the two shows have the same creator/executive producer, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. However, other than that mysterious cameo , there hasn't really been a crossover on the TV side. But if you're a comics fan, this won't be the first link between the two worlds. In The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (the comics, that is, also written by Aguirre-Sacasa), Betty and Veronica actually pop up a couple of times, just a couple wayward Riverdale cheerleaders wondering what all that spooky commotion in the woods is about.

But if comics aren't your thing and you're just dying for live-action Sabrina/Archie crossover content, well, there's always Tumblr!

