Sam Smith , who came out as non-binary earlier this year, has asked their fans to use gender-neutral pronouns when referring to them moving forward.

“Today is a good day so here goes,” Smith wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. “I’ve decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM ❤ after a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out.”

Smith went on to explain that coming to this decision was not an easy process. “I’m so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision but I’ve been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think but fuck it!” Smith wrote. “I understand there will be many mistakes and mis gendering but all I ask is you please please try. I hope you can see me like I see myself now. Thank you.”

Smith first came out as non-binary this past March, but said at the time that they would continue identify with male pronouns. Smith admits that while they're still not able to “eloquently speak at length about what it means to be non binary,” they paid tribute to “activists and leaders of the non binary/trans community,” who have given them “so much clarity and understanding.” Smith went on to tag a handful of prominent LGBTQ activists and organizations, including Jonathan Van Ness, Laverne Cox, Munroe Bergdorf, Laverne Cox Stonewall and GLAAD. “Love you all. I’m scared shitless, but feeling super free right now. Be kind,” they concluded,” Smith concluded.

As BuzzFeed News points out, Smith isn’t the first celebrity to identify as non-binary or otherwise elsewhere on the gender spectrum. Younger actor Nico Tortorella and Pose star Indya Moore also use they/them pronouns. Smith it seems, has been wrestling with what pronouns they wanted to use since 2017, when they told the Sunday Times that they identify as gender fluid. “I don't know what the title would be, but I feel just as much woman as I am man," they said at the time.

Though, as Moore noted today on Twitter, it can often be a struggle to get people to respect their pronoun choice.

