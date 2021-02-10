Sandra Bullock & Brad Pitt Are Finally Making a Movie Together

Sandra Bullock and Brad Pitt have been ubiquitous Hollywood actors for decades, but they have never starred in a movie together. Never. Think about it. Have you ever seen them in the same film together? In an early 2000s rom-com that bombed at the time but became cherished by a new generation? No. A completely unmemorable early 90s thriller? Nope. Not even a small-budget ensemble drama where nothing happens but everything happens. Technically, they both played characters that exist in the wider Ocean’s Eleven cinematic universe, but even then they were kept in separate films.

Now, the year 2021 seems to be correcting that. As Deadline reports, Bullock has joined the cast of Bullet Train, which had previously already cast Pitt in the main role. It’s described as an action movie, based on the book Japanese Maria Beetle by author Kotaro Isaka; the English translation will be published in August 2021. In the story, five assassins are all riding the same train, and unbeknownst to each other, possibly hunting the same target — or each other.. You can imagine the havoc that will ensue.

The premise sounds equal parts Fast & Furious, Kill Bill, and those Ocean’s films. It’s a match made in heaven for Bullock and Pitt, who both have a history of balancing out award-winning roles with action fare. Bullet Train will be directed by David Leitch (John Wick, Deadpool 2) and is coming from Sony Pictures. And this film better deliver — we’ve waited this long to see them on screen together, our expectations are sky-high.

