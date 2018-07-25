While it might not be met with the same international fanfare as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry , another royal wedding is on the horizon: that of Princess Eugenie and her longtime love Jack Brooksbank. And Sarah Ferguson , ex-wife of Prince Andrew and the proud mum of Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, is reportedly a quintessential mother of the bride when it comes to planning her younger daughter's upcoming nuptials.

Per a report from palace insiders in People , “Fergie,” as she’s affectionately know to the British public, knows that although “it is very much Princess Eugenie and Jack’s day, and they are leading the planning,” she is still “very involved” in planning other intricacies around the wedding. People also reports that the wedding will be paid for “privately” as opposed to utilizing funds from the public.

If you’re unaware of this next royal wedding event\ Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank, a “commoner” with no blood lineage to British royalty, will wed at Windsor Castle on October 12. “The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr. Jack Brooksbank,” Buckingham Palace said in its formal press release in January, stating that the couple became engaged while traveling in Nicaragua around the New Year's holiday.

Not to mention, Princess Eugenie showed off her gorgeous, tasteful ring—a padparadscha sapphire surrounded by diamonds—on the same day as the palace's official announcement.

While it’s currently unknown if her wedding will be televised, just like Markle and Prince Harry’s nuptials, the public are invited to wait outside the castle and watch the procession of royals and VIP guests arrive and leave the ceremony.

Related: Is Sarah Ferguson Finally Ready for Her Royal Comeback?