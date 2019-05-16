So far, the 2019 Cannes Film Festival has turned out to be a somewhat predictable spectacle, with the usual appearances from supermodels, A-list actors, influencers, and prestigious international directors.

But this year at Cannes is also a historic year for the festival, in more ways than one. Most notably, the festival's world premiere of The Dead Don't Die marks the very first Cannes Film Festival for Selena Gomez , who stars in the film alongside Cannes veterans Tilda Swinton , Chloë Sevigny, Adam Driver, and Bill Murray . It seems that no one has been as excited for a Gomez moment in a big indie film since her Spring Breakers days with Harmony Korine , and that was seven years ago at the Venice Film Festival .

Before it was confirmed that Quentin Tarantino would actually screen his much-anticipated Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in competition at Cannes on the 25th anniversary of Pulp Fiction , everyone was depending on the films of Jim Jarmusch and Dexter Fletcher to bring the star power at this year's festival. Between the stacked cast of Jarmusch's zombie apocalypse dramedy The Dead Don't Die and Fletcher's Elton John biopic Rocketman , the festival was sure to be packed with enough wattage to draw our attention to the red carpet.

Having only been in the south of France for just a few days, Gomez already appears to be making the most of her time at Cannes. She's been the subject of a viral (and very meme-able ) photo set in which her co-star, Murray, can be seen whispering in her ear, prompting the entire internet to wonder what he could have possibly been saying. (The actor later told Vanity Fair that he jokingly offered to be Gomez's boyfriend "if that's what you want.")

And actually, though it may seem like an unlikely pairing, the two have posed on a carpet together before: in 2014 at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party , when Murray photobombed Gomez. (Those familiar with Murray and his shenanigans know that he loves a good photobomb or event-crashing opportunity.)

Pinterest Luka Sabbat, Selena Gomez, and Bill Murray at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

For someone who's been in and out of the spotlight lately (and particularly wary of red carpet appearances ), Gomez has been really going for glamour with her festival looks so far. She made her Cannes debut in a belted Louis Vuitton ensemble at the festival opening ceremony and world premiere of The Dead Don't Die , before changing into another shorter, off-the-shoulder Louis Vuitton dress for a gala dinner later that evening.

Pinterest Selena Gomez at a Cannes Film Festival gala. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

She followed up with a more conservative look for the official photo call for The Dead Don't Die : a navy blue Chanel suit from the label's Resort 2019 collection.

Pinterest Selena Gomez at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. Samir Hussein/Getty Images

She's also used her appearance at the film festival as a platform to condemn the dangers of social media. As the third most followed person on Instagram, Gomez spoke candidly about how "social media has been terrible" during a press conference for The Dead Don't Die .

Still, that has not stopped the actress from posting to her own social media accounts, in the spirit of celebrating her first time at the big French festival. "My first time in Cannes! I’m so honored to have been a part of this movie with Jim and the whole cast," she wrote on Instagram before adding, "By the way Bill Murray and I are getting married."

Loading View on Instagram

Related: Selena Gomez Steps Back Onto the Red Carpet for WE Day California