Selena Gomez has another new single. Just one day after the star released the ballad “Lose You to Love Me,” a song that fans think was directly influenced by Gomez’s breakup with Justin Bieber , she’s gifted Selenators with “Look At Her Now,” a more up-tempo track. Like “Lose You to Love Me,” the video for “Look At Her Now” was shot with an iPhone (Gomez explained on Instagram that the track came about via a partnership with Apple), and it also seems to tell the story of a failed relationship, but this time with a message of recovery and empowerment.

“And here’s my special gift to all of my ride or dies! I created this with Apple especially for you,” Gomez wrote on Instagram. “Y’all have been through it all with me and I thank you for pushing me to be the best. Look At Her Now is out now. #ShotOniPhone.”

“Look At Her Now” recounts the familiar tale of first love and its seemingly inevitable demise. (It has to be Bieber) “They fell in love one summer/A little too wild for each other/Shiny ’til it wasn’t/Feels good ’til it doesn’t,” Gomez sings.

“It was her first real lover/His too ’til he had another/Oh God when she found out/Trust levels went way down,” she goes on.

But while the (extremely catchy) song may tackle the end of a relationship, the lyrics are hopeful. “Took a few years/To soak up the tears/But look at her now/Watch her go,” Gomez sings. The bridge features Gomez repeating the refrain “She knows she’ll find love/Only if she wants it.”

Gomez also seemed to address the Hailey Bieber situation on Instagram. Shortly after the release of “Lose You to Love Me,” Hailey posted a screenshot of Summer Walker’s “I’ll Kill You” to her Instagram story. Hailey has insisted that the post was just a coincidence: In a since-deleted comment on Just Jared’s Instagram account, she asked the press to “Please stop with this nonsense...there is no ‘response.’ This is complete BS”.

While live on Instagram, Gomez said that she was “so grateful for the response of the song. However, I will never stand for women tearing other women down. So please be kind to everyone."

"Please be kind,” she added. “I don't like seeing people being disrespectful or rude to other people, so please don't do that."