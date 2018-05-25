Everyone is still trying to figure out who is in and out of Taylor Swift's squad , but rest assured her special relationship with Selena Gomez endures as strong as ever. That's per Gomez's mother Mandy Teefey, who weighed in on the duo's relationship in an interview with Entertainment Tonight to discuss season two of Gomez's hit Netflix show 13 Reasons Why . Mandy praised the two superstars' bond, saying their friendship is "like one you don't find out here."

"What I love about that friendship is it's so solid, and with Taylor I feel like they can tell each other anything and it will be an honest, in-your-best-interest kind of relationship. It's not about anything else," she said. Parenting a mega star can't be easy, and Teefey seemed to be just thankful to have such a trustworthy friend by her daughter's side. She also noted that in their industry "it's so cut throat right now," but that "they came up together, and they just have never parted so it's really a true friendship."

Last Saturday, Gomez surprised fans at one of Swift's shows in Los Angeles. Before performing Selena's 2016 top ten single "Hands to Myself" together, Gomez addressed the audience to gush about her fellow singer. "The reason why she’s been one of my best friends is this person has never, ever judged a single decision I’ve made," Gomez said to applause from the crowd. "She’s always met me where I’ve been. She’s encouraged me when I’ve had nothing to be encouraged about. And I don’t know if I would be as strong as I am if I didn’t have you and your family in my life."

While Selena expressed on-stage how thankful she was to have Swift's family in her life, Teefy told Entertainment Tonight that when her youngest daughter Gracie, now 4 years old, was born, Swift sent her "boxes" of clothes for the newborn. She then told a story about how Gracie, now old enough to have gone to a Taylor Swift show herself, wanted to gift back outfits to Taylor backstage. "I was, like, 'Yeah, she probably doesn't need these but OK,'" Mandy said, laughing.

"With Taylor," she continued, "what you see is what you get. It's who she is, and that's why, like, she's so grounded and works so hard and she's always been there for Selena."

Related: How Does Taylor Swift Solve a Problem Like Her Squad?