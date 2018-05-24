First comes love, then comes Instagram, then comes hitting the red carpet as a pair: Looks like Shailene Woodley and new boyfriend Ben Volavola are following the natural progression of celebrity relationships, as the duo just made their red carpet debut at the Los Angeles premiere of Shailene's new film Adrift —nearly five months after they first made things Insta-official.

The premiere was a fitting place for the couple to step out for the first time, as Woodley initially met Volavola, a Fijian rugby player, while filming Adrift on location in Fiji last year. But while it may have been their first time on the red carpet as a couple, the two certainly looked comfortable in the spotlight together. Woodley wowed in a metallic silver Rochas gown, while Volavola cleaned up in a navy suit and crisp white shirt. And it would appear they've both perfected their red carpet couples poses already.

The Big Little Lies actress and the rugby player first sparked relationship rumors in October of last year, when Shailene was spotted sitting field-side at several of his games and even kissing him as he ran off the field. At the time, New Zealand publication Now to Love reported that, "Shailene was sitting in the stands with two girlfriends while Ben played and went wild when they won. She was obviously really proud of him. Apparently she's been to lots of games this season."

The PDA, social media posts, and red carpet canoodling aren't typical for the notoriously private Shailene, who only joined Instagram in 2016. But perhaps the social media mastery of her Big Little Lies costar Laura Dern has rubbed off on Woodley. That series, by the way, unfortunately won't reportedly return until 2019—but it'll have Meryl Streep in tow when it does.

Pinterest Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

