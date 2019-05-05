Shawn Mendes 's appearance on this week’s Saturday Night Live was a stark reminder that he’s one of our most electrifying pop stars. But it also reminded us that the 20-year-old singer is already plotting his transition from the stage to the screen. Before he debuted his new single “If I Can’t Have You” on Saturday night's SNL , Mendes appeared in a sketch that imagined the family reunion of host Adam Sandler.

In the sketch, Mendes was joined by SNL alumni Jimmy Fallon and Kristen Wiig, as they all did their best Sandler impersonations and skewered his most iconic movie characters from over the years. While Mendes admittedly didn’t have much to do here, you have to think that he was thrilled just to share the stage with Wiig and Sandler, especially after admitting that he’s already got his sights set on becoming an actor.

“Shawn Mendes has to stop touring as much to start acting,” he told Variety recently, for some reason addressing his career in the third person. “Finding the right role is the right role. It’s not about the type of film, or whatever, but yeah, I want to do it soon.” Mendes even admitted that the scripts have already started pouring in. “It’s a few scripts, definitely, and a few incredible scripts, so maybe something is gonna come soon,” he said.

In 2017, it was reported that Mendes was set to star in Ivan Reitman’s musical, Summer of Love . At the time, plot details were being kept under wraps, but one has to assume that the title refers to the summer of 1967 and the hippie revolution in San Francisco. Though there haven’t been any major developments since Mendes’ casting was announced nearly two years ago, a quick glance at his IMDB page reveals that it’s currently in pre-production.

