Snapchat may have lost $443 million last quarter but that had no effect on the company's holiday party plans, which just happened to have included Drake . The rapper was tapped to perform for more than 5,000 employees of the social media platform, as well as their guest0,s in a lavish celebration that cost more than $4 million, as The Daily Beast reports . So what goes into a $4 million party, besides Drake? Apparently renting out Microsoft Theater, where the Grammy Awards and the People's Choice Awards are typically held, as well as the surrounding establishments like Katsuya, Lucky Strike, Tom's Urban, Conga Room and Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill. The party also featured a DJ set from Diplo atop 105-foot DJ tower with a built-in countdown clock. Of course.

Drake, however, seemed to offer the most reflection on the evening as well as just life — fitting as he played songs from his recent "playlist" More Life. "356 days is a very long time," Drake sagely told the crowd, adding that anyone "even a half or even a fourth of the health that you want" should be grateful, according to The Daily Beast.

While Snapchat employees were banned from sharing photos and video clips from the event on Snapchat, that didn't stop footage from trickling out. Currently, there's a handful of videos from Drake's performance that can be viewed on Twitter.

While 2018 started on a high note for Snapchat CEO and husband of Miranda Kerr , Evan Spiegel, last year wasn't a bad one either. The pair's wedding, where Kerr wore a custom couture gown by Maria Grazia Chiuri of Christian Dior, made it onto W 's most photogenic weddings of the year list. Plus, six months after they exchanged nuptials, Kerr announced that she was expecting her first child with Spiegel and her second, as she and her ex-husband Orlando Bloom have a six-year-old son named Flynn. "Miranda, Evan and Flynn are looking forward to welcoming the newest member of their family," a rep confirmed .

Related: Twitter's Favorite Astrologers Predict What Your 2018 Will Look Like

Drake's "One Dance," Reimagined by Sarah Gadon, Laura Carmichael, and More of TIFF's Biggest Stars