In late 2018, Solange teased a follow-up to her critically acclaimed 2016 album, A Seat at the Table .

At the time of her T magazine interview , in which she discussed her new project, Solange mainly hinted that the album would be influenced by equal parts hip-hop, electronic, and New Orleans jazz. Never one to reveal too much too quickly, she said the album would be out “probably sometime soon.” Months passed, and no album dropped, but as of this week, Solange has somewhat broken her silence on the matter.

Forget Instagram, forget Twitter, and while you’re at it, Solange wants you to polish up your HTML skills. On Tuesday, the innovator tweeted out a link to her page on BlackPlanet , a social network for black Americans that’s been around since 1999. Many might have assumed that BlackPlanet went the way of Friendster, but Solange is here to prove that the site is not totally defunct. In fact, it serves as the ideal space for a musician like Solange to tease imagery that seems to suggest a new album really is coming “sometime soon.”

GIFs, photographs, videos, and cryptic messages such as “When your body is all you have you best take care” and the poetic “I had the pilgrimage back to the pagoda of third ward houston to answer this” from Solange fill her semi-interactive BlackPlanet page.

As for whether or not this new album really is right around the corner, all fans of Solange need to do is consider the fact that she is scheduled to perform at three large music festivals this summer: Coachella , Primavera, and Bonnaroo. Her most recent tour featured choreography and set design created by the musician herself, and if her BlackPlanet images are any indication, she’ll bring her vision as a creative director to life based on a Matrix -esque interpretation of black culture.

The images—which feature the musician wrapped in hard plastic while wearing silver cowboy boots, and others that are what some enthusiasts on Twitter might call “yeehaw aesthetics,” or are at least reminiscent of Telfar ’s fall 2019 Western-inspired collection—suggest that you should probably get ready for whatever the next chapter is that Solange cooks up, because her new futurist era is probably downloading soon.

