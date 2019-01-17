For a cold January morning in New York, Sophie Turner is not messing around. People are scurrying about on the streets with pink noses and layers upon layers, and the Game of Thrones star is sitting pretty in a warm suite in the Meatpacking District’s Gansevoort Hotel. “I’m happy to be here,” she says, climbing out of her chair to say hello. “It gives me something to do other than freeze outside.”

Turner is clad in a velvet blue Vetements dress, her eyes made up with intense smokey shadow and her shoulder-length blonde hair teased into undone, Old Hollywood waves, courtesy of the hairstylist Christian Hair. “Thank you; it’s Wella,” she says. Of course it is—Turner has served as the face (or hair) of the brand since 2017 and is here today to talk about the new Wella Professionals Koleston Perfect and Invigo care line. Besides the obvious good tresses present in the hotel room, Turner is also a bit of a guru on the subject of hair, thanks to her famous foray into redhead-dom (not to mention wigs) on both Games of Thrones , which will air its final season in April, and the X-Men franchise, which will give Turner her own standalone Dark Phoenix movie in June. Here, Turner talks about how she keeps her hair in great shape, what she’s learned from going red, and why you maybe shouldn’t trust her with spoilers.

What does your hair look like when you do it yourself?

Well, I’m not very good at styling my hair, I have to say. But in terms of up-keep and keeping it healthy, it’s basically shampoo, conditioner, and a mask. I use the Wella INVIGO Blonde Recharge Color Refreshing Shampoo and Conditioner and Wella INVIGO Vibrant Color Mask, and it keeps it so healthy and shiny and clean and strong. That’s all I need. It really is. Then you blow-dry it out and it’s perfect. Well, I wouldn’t say perfect. It’s not like this. It’s my version of perfect, which is messy. Also, the Wella INVIGO Brilliance Miracle BB Spray makes your hair super, super shiny. You put it on every other day and it’s amazing.

How often do you shampoo your hair?

Every other day. By rule. It gets very greasy. It never used to be like that. I think it’s because I wear a wig on Game of Thrones , so the glue gets stuck in my hair, so I had to wash it every day and my hair is now used to that. If it’s any longer than two days, it gets greasy.

Are you glad to see the wig gone?

I am. Very glad.

Did you keep it?

I didn’t want to keep it. I was like, “Goodbye!” The only thing I kept was a corset from the show. I wouldn’t have wanted that wig.

Will you wear the corset?

No. I was thinking about framing it, but people might think it’s a bit weird. Wearing it would be weird. And it’s not the one that covers your boobs.

Well, that’s one way to make headlines.

Exactly. All press is good press.

Did you know when the new season would premiere ahead of its announcement this week?

I did. Or did I? I knew when the actual [red carpet] premiere was going to be. But I didn’t know the episode date.

Are you scared of keeping big secrets like that?

Terrified. I’m so bad at keeping secrets. I don’t think people tell me things anymore because they know that I can’t keep them. I’ve already told the ending of Game of Thrones to a few people.

Were you drunk?

Nope, sober. I was like, “Hey, if you want to know, I’ll tell you.” But it’s people that I know, not random people. It’s people that I know will keep the secret.

Now that you’ve been blonde for so long, have people started to get used to you with your natural color versus Sansa’s red hair?

Yeah. At first, I had anonymity with the blonde hair, and now it’s a bit less. At the beginning, people freaked out. They hated it. They were like, “She’s not a Stark anymore; she’s trying to be Targaryen.” I was like, “Guys, this is my natural hair color.” But they are a little less freaked out now.

Did anyone tell you to your face that they didn’t like it?

Oh, yeah. Plenty of people. Lots of fans. They were like, “I wish you’d kept the long hair. You don’t look as nice.” They’re brutal, those fans.

The last time we talked , you said dying your hair red was the scariest thing about Game of Thrones . Is that still true?

I don’t think it’s true so much, years later. I think there are a few more scary things that have happened since. At the time, as a 13-year-old girl, it was the scariest thing. But after that, I loved my red hair so much.

Would you bring it back?

Yeah, for sure. But I think a few years on, just because I know the red hair has so much significance to people for Game of Thrones and X-Men . If I wanted to bring it back, I’d bring it back once I look a little bit older and don’t resemble Sansa Stark so much.

Have you considered other colors in the meantime?

For sure. I’ve actually been thinking about dying it brunette recently, but I don’t know how it’d look on me so I’d have to test it out with a wig or something.

Do you ever wear wigs beyond on the show?

I wore a short pink wig to a friend’s party, but that’s it. Wigs are everywhere now. I think it’s because people are afraid to wear wigs because of the damage they cause. But I’m not that scared because I have the tools to keep my hair healthy and good dye that won’t make my hair fall out. So I’m not afraid to dye my hair. I could dye my hair, like, green or pink. I would love that.

Your costar Maisie Williams has bright pink hair right now.

It’s so good! It actually suits her more than her brunette hair, I think. It really looks natural. Well, not natural. But it looks right on her. She’s inspired me.

What other beauty tips have you picked up from the artists you work with?

The one tip that’s been the best that a hairstylist has given me is basically sleep on a silk pillowcase. It’s amazing. You just brush your hair, you sleep on it, and when you wake up your hair is not matted or anything. It really helps with maintaining the shine. That’s the best tip I’ve ever received. When he said, “You have to sleep on silk pillowcases,” I told my fiance [Joe Jonas], “We have to get everything silk for the house. Silk sheets, silk tables.” It has to be very slippery.

Have you ever tried to recreate one of your red carpet hairstyles and failed?

Oh, all the time. I always fail, every time. But I try so hard. Christian is so good and makes it look so easy that I’m like, “Watch this,” and I try to go home and do it, and I always fail. I can’t even do a nice ponytail by myself.

Do you ever watch beauty tutorials online?

I don’t. I used to watch a couple when I was younger, but a lot of the beauty tutorials online can be manipulated with their lighting and everything. This whole contouring and drawing thing is terrifying. That’s not what makeup artists really do.

Since you have two big promotional tours coming up, do you do a beauty reset in between?

A facial before, and then masks every day. It can really take a toll, the amount of makeup that goes on your face. I break out really easily. Masks and moisturizer and lots of hydration.

