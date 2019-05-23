Sophie Turner officially said goodbye to her Game of Thrones character Sansa when the show finished filming last summer, but did so again when the final episode aired this past Sunday. To help usher in her post- GoT era, the actress opted for a completely different look. Gone is Sansa's long straight hair and in its place is now bangs, which Turner stepped out with while promoting X-Men Dark Phoenix in London today.

For the occasion, she wore a black velvet suit and a complimentary smoky eye with a full set of bangs, courtesy of her hairstylist Christian Wood. Wood posted the look on Instagram, writing, "🇬🇧 #Fringe or 🇺🇸 #Bangs ? @sophiet promoting @xmenmovies today in London 💇🏼‍♀️ by me using @wellahairusa." While his caption suggested that Turner actually went under scissors for the look, it's also completely possible that the bangs are faux via extensions. Only time will tell.

In either case, Turner looked glowing with her new look that's a serious departure from the hairstyle she wore for the past 10 years while filming her hit HBO show. Just a few days ago Turner wrote a goodbye note to her character Sansa, thanking her for "teaching me resilience, bravery and what true strength really is."" Thank you teaching me to be kind and patient and to lead with love," she wrote. "I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on ... at 23 I leave you behind, but I will never leave behind what you've taught me. To the show and the incredible people who make it, thank you for giving me the best life and drama lessons I could have ever asked for. Without you I wouldn't be the person I am today. Thank you for giving me this chance all those years ago. And finally to the fans. Thank you for falling in love with these characters and supporting this show right through till the end. I'll miss this more than anything."

Judging by the record number of people who tuned into the finale — 19.3 million and counting — so will everyone else.