Oh, everyone thought this was Game of Thrones ' weekend, but (surprise!) big daddy Star Wars is here to zap away everyone's attention, at least for a few minutes, with the unexpected release of the first teaser trailer for Star Wars Episode IX, now officially known as The Rise of Skywalker . It's the definitive concluding film in the main Skywalker saga that began all the way back in 1977.

It's nearly impossible to glean any major plot points out of the 2 minute and 3 second clip (at least upon first glance), but it should be to no one's surprise that it's heavy on featuring Daisy Ridley's Rey. She is, as it's clear by now, the chosen one of the entire series. "We've passed on all we know. A thousand generations live in you now, but this is your fight," says a disembodied voice.

Mostly, the teaser concerns itself with Rey suddenly being chased down by a Tie Silencer (the Starfighter preferred by Adam Driver's Kylo Ren, though there's no confirmation he's actually behind the wheel) that has come down from the stars and is cruising along the desert floor like it's a Landspeeder. Of course she ends up doing what the 12-year-old in us can only call a super sweet twisting backflip, lightsaber in hand.

We then check in with some of our other main characters, albeit just for a second or two: Kylo Ren is busy killing some dudes, as he's wont to do, Finn is pensively trying to figure something out on a rock, BB-8 remains looking cute. The return of Billy Dee William's Lando Calrissian is confirmed, and, most poignantly of all, we get a glimpse of the late Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia. The film is scheduled for a Christmas release date this year.

Though, the trailer drops the same day that Star Wars brass confirmed they'll be taking a little breather from churning out movies after Episode IX . The lukewarm reception and box office take of Solo: A Star Wars Story put the breaks on turning the franchise into a Marvel Cinematic Universe assembly line. Though, there'll be a handful of Star Wars shows on Disney's new streaming service Disney+ , and Game of Thrones show runners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are still signed on to create some sort of film project eventually. We just won't be seeing a new movie about lightsabers and the force every single year as was the original goal.

Related: Disney Announces Its Streaming Service Will Be $2 Cheaper Than Netflix