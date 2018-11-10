Stormi Webster, Daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, Is Going On Tour

Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi Webster are on the road with Travis Scott.

Stormi, the nine-month-old daughter of the reality star/makeup mogul and the rapper, was treated to an exclusive tour of the Carnival-themed "Astroworld" tour stage, looking around the venue from atop her father's shoulders. Jenner shared video of the sweet take your daughter to work moment on her Instagram Stories. The concert was the Astroworld tour kickoff in Baltimore where, according to E! News , "Concertgoers shared footage of the rapper attached to a glowing ferris wheel looking structure that spun above the stage. The concert experience was designed to match the amusement park feel he has on the album cover for Astroworld."

In addition to filming her fans filming her (truly, check out the Instagram Stories for a full "it's Kylie!" freakout), yes, the youngest Jenner did take the opportunity to sell the world more makeup. Per E! News (the same outlet that airs Keeping Up With The Kardashians; the world is an ouroboros), "[concert] attendees also had the chance to buy exclusive merch, including lip kits from Kylie Cosmetics. Kylie gave her followers a peek at the Astroworld-themed apparel and souvenirs on her Instagram on Wednesday. Printed on the lip kits is the saying: 'I WENT TO ASTROWORLD AND ALL I GOT WAS THIS F--KING LIP KIT.'"

Loading View on Instagram

