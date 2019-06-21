Hollywood has been abuzz about the decline of the box office this summer, after films like X-Men: Dark Phoenix and Men in Black: International failed to connect with audiences. And while Stranger Things is not exactly a movie, it sure feels like its arrival could provide the shot in the arm that this summer so desperately needs. That seems especially true after watching the brand-new trailer for the beloved Netflix show’s third season.

It’s easy for something like this to start feeling stale. Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, and Sadie Sink are all returning. The show still unfolds in Hawkins, Indiana. And how many more times can we really visit the Upside Down? But the Duffer brothers seem uniquely aware that fatigue could be setting in. Which is why it seems like they’ve pulled out all the stops this time around. Because guess what: this time, the monsters talk.

“We’re going to end you, we’re going to end your friends, and we’re going to end everyone,” a voice declares in the trailer. Couple that with another heavy dose of nostalgia, and it looks like the show is poised to re-create the same winning formula that made it such a massive pop culture phenomenon in the first place.

Aside from the core group of kids⁠—who are effectively all teenagers now⁠—Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton , and Joe Keery all return as Nancy, Jonathan, and Steve, respectively. Winona Ryder and David Harbour are also back for what appears to be the show’s biggest season yet. Find out how it all goes down when Stranger Things 3 drops on July 4. Watch the trailer below.

