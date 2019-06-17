You might be wondering, Where in the world has Charlie Heaton been lately? His last few public appearances would place him in New York, not Hawkins, Indiana, or the Upside Down, where he has presumably been spending a lot of his time for the past year or so since season two of Netflix's Stranger Things ended. But before he returns to your laptop screen in the new season of Stranger Things in July, Heaton is making a return to the fashion world.

The actor was photographed by Steven Meisel for Loewe 's Spring 2020 campaign, as a bit of a teaser for the runway show happening in Paris later this week. Wearing a long white tank top, a pair of cotton poplin shorts, and a smear of lipstick on his lips and cheeks, Heaton appears to be leaning not only into the mirror he faces, but also into the brand's attempts to blur the lines between genders when it comes to clothing. According to a release from the brand, "his smeared lipstick [is] imbuing an element of ambiguity as to the character he is about to become." The Loewe campaign highlights a new multicolored puzzle bag accessory (also photographed by Meisel) and an image from the photographer's "A Show of Hands" series with Heaton's tattooed fist grabbing some grass, and will be released later in the year.

According to High Snobiety , Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson "chose Charlie because we like the way he can morph into different characters." One of Heaton's previous fashion campaigns was Gucci's "The Performers" series for Spring 2017, wherein he acted out a retelling of his early days in New York City, as inspired by Patti Smith's memoir.

