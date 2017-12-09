Katie Holmes has kept her 11-year-old daughter Suri Cruise largely out of the spotlight ever since her split from Suri's father, Tom Cruise , five years ago, but some opportunities are just too good for a little girl to pass up. Mother and daughter took the stage together on Friday, December 8 to co-introduce the Z100 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball's final performer of the evening: Taylor Swift .

Suri looked thrilled to be there in a star-spangled dress and event-appropriate red bow, while Cool Mom Katie rocked a pixie cut, slouchy sweater and ripped jeans. Holmes' rumored beau Jamie Foxx did not make an appearance but, again, this family is super-private.

Pinterest Photo by Kevin Kane/WireImage via Getty

Are Taylor, Katie and Suri all friends? Does Suri have a favorite T. Swift song? Is it "Welcome To New York"? I know that you have so many questions about how and why the Holmes-Cruise family ended up at Madison Square Garden together, and I decided to do a little digging, using one of the best sites on the net, Oracle Of Bacon (a computer-generated "six degrees of separation" site that links up any two public figures). I thought that getting from Katie to Taylor would require jumping through Blake Lively or Dawson's Creek , but the Oracle reminded me of a movie that I actually have seen and totally forgot about: The Giver . Katie Holmes and Taylor Swift were both in The Giver !

They didn't share any screen time (Holmes plays the protagonist's mother; Swift is a piano-playing hologram), but between table-reads and press junkets, the two stars definitely met. Mystery solved; I will take my Pulitzer for investigative journalism now.

It's also possible that Suri is an equally big fan of Ed Sheeran. Taylor brought the Brit out for their duet "End Game" to end the night, according to JustJared . How appropriate.

Related: Katie Holmes' Next Role Is the Star of The Secret