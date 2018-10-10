Taylor Swift is holding a mirror up to society. Quite literally actually thanks to her choice of dress for the 2018 American Music Awards red carpet. On Tuesday evening, she arrived at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in a compltely mirrored ensemble courtesy of Balmain .

The futuristic look comprised a metallic figure-hugging minidress with long sleeves and a mock neck—entirely covered in tiny platinum-mirror-like squares—plus a pair of matching disco ball-esque thigh-high stiletto boots with solid black cap toes. Swift accessorized with a few dramatically oversize rings and large, sparkly rectangular hoop earrings.

The pop star wore her honey blond hair in a sleek updo, with her bangs just skimming her eyelashes and a slight bouffant in the back. Her makeup was similarly ’60s-inspired: Swift sported a peachy blush on her cheeks and a shimmery highlighter along the tops of her cheekbones, a soft pinkish-nude lipstick, and a bold cat-eye flick of black liquid eyeliner along her top lash line.

Swift was among the first to walk the AMAs red carpet since she was scheduled to open the big show with her first-ever televised performance of “I Did Something Bad.” In the hours leading up to the performance, many fans began to speculate that her song choice had been specifically chosen to coincide with the powerful political statement she made on Sunday in support of Democratic midterm candidates .

Swift has proved herself a big fan of designer Olivier Rousteing's Balmain looks in recent years. In May 2015 she wore a chic white cutout jumpsuit by the designer to the Billboard Music Awards. Even more recently, her Reputation album cycle has seen her sporting several more Balmain looks, including the dramatic red kimono-style dress she wore in her “Look What You Made Me Do ” music video, as well as the tiger-print oversize tee she rocked in the “End Game ” video. Rousteing also happens to be both a friend and a favorite of Kim Kardashian West and her husband Kanye, but a star doesn't let peripheral feuds get in the way of a statement look.

