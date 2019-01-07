It was perhaps inevitable that Lady Gaga would win a Golden Globe tonight, but it was a shock that Taylor Swift would hand it to her. The pop singer ended up surprising the room and viewers at home when she popped up on the awards show stage to hand her fellow pop star the one for best original song. Perhaps the only person who wasn't surprised was her beau Joe Alwyn, who was attending the show as a member of the cast of The Favourite .

Swift presented in the category alongside fellow musician Idris Elba — yes, musician. The Wire actor not only may be the next James Bond , he's also a DJ accomplished enough to be holding down a piece of large real estate on the Coachella lineup. The pair also have the upcoming Cats musical remake in common, as the Golden Globes commentator reminded the world.

After giving the award for best original score to First Man , Swift and Elba put the spotlight on Gaga. "These nominees not only touched our hearts, but captured the spirt and the message of their films," Swift said, before calling Gaga up to the stage for "Shallow," the centerpiece of A Star Is Born .

Cut to Lady Gaga, who after shedding a tear was escorted to the stage by Bradley Cooper where she met her co-writer Mark Ronson. "Okay, I'm going to talk for a moment because she's indisposed," Ronson said, referring to Gaga. He then thanked director and costar Bradley Cooper for his "beautiful, heartbreaking film."

In Gaga's speech, she talked about how different the experience of writing music for A Star Is Born was from forging her own path as a solo artist. "I just have to say, as a woman in music, it is really hard to be taken seriously as a musician and as a songwriter and these three incredible men lifted me up and supported me," Gaga said of her cowriters. "And Bradley, I love you."

Swift then got a hug in with Gaga and the pair walked off stage. It was the pair's first encounter of the night since Swift didn't walk the red carpet, alongside Gaga. Apparently, the country turned pop singer showed up in the middle of the show and snuck into the venue.

According to one witness, "@taylorswift13 [was] being ushered in by security during last commercial break! Security almost plowed over Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys to get her backstage!"

Just saying, the Oscars is still looking for its cohost. Maybe the next awards show Swift will pop up at will be that.