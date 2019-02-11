For the third year in a row, Taylor Swift skipped out on the Grammys . This year, though, she was busy supporting her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, who was attending the BAFTA Awards in London where his film The Favourite dominated.

Swift revealed why she decided to blow off the Grammys on Instagram, where she posted a photo of the ethereal blue gown she wore to the BAFTA Awards. "AHHHHH @thefavouritemovie just won 7 @bafta awards!!!," she wrote in the caption. "Bout to go give some high fives — thanks @stellamccartney for this dressss 😆"

The last time Swift attended the Grammys was in 2016 when she picked up album of the year and best pop vocal album for 1989 and music video of the year for "Bad Blood." At the time, she threw shade at Kanye West who had then-recently bragged that he "made [her] famous" in her acceptance speech for album of the year. “I want to say to all the young women out there: there are going to be people along the way who will try to undercut your success, or take credit for your accomplishments or your fame,” Swift said. “But if you just focus on the work and you don’t let those people sidetrack you … you’ll look around and you will know that it was you and the people who love you who put you there, and that will be the greatest feeling in the world.”

This year Swift is just one of a handful of stars sitting out the Grammys, including Beyoncé , Jay Z , Rihanna , Drake , Childish Gambino aka Donald Glover , Kendrick Lamar , and Ariana Grande — who had a public fall out with the awards show this past week after she addressed rumors about why she decided to pull out of a performance. In her explanation, Grande revealed that the show was "stifling" her "self-expression" and attempting to choose which songs she performed for her.

As for Swift, she's currently working on the film adaptation of the musical Cats , as well as a new album according to the recent paparazzi shots of her leaving a recording studio in New York City. When that time comes, it will be a lot less likely that Swift continues to skip the show, which has always rewarded her heavily.