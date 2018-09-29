Celebrities really are just like the rest of us. Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn , for instance, were recently spotted going on a date to the movies. More specifically, they both attended the New York Film Festival premiere of Alwyn's upcoming film The Favourite at Lincoln Center.

Unlike with previous boyfriends, Swift never appears with Alwyn, whom she's been dating for around a year, at public functions. Instead, we get snippets, snapshots and sightings. Last night, for example, Swift skipped the red carpet but reportedly left the screening with Alwyn through a back exit. According to JustJared , Swift was able to attend because of a break in her reputation tour schedule, and if you want to copy her date-night look, the specs are as follows: "an Amen dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, a Christian Louboutin bag, and Eva Fehren jewelry."

Before the screening, Alwyn walked the red carpet with his co-star Emma Stone, who in addition to keeping her private life equally private, was also reportedly the one who introduced Alwyn and Swift . Also of note is that while walking across the sidewalk, Alwyn and Swift were holding hands.

The Daily Mail reports that The Favourite "takes place in 18th century England as a frail Queen Anne (Olivia Colman) occupies her throne as her close friend Lady Sarah (Rachel Weisz) governs the country in her stead. Then when her new servant Abigail (Stone) arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah." It'll be out around Thanksgiving in the States, in time to qualify for all the major awards, and hit the United Kingdom in 2019.

Related: Taylor Swift Speaks Candidly About Her Sexual Assault Trial During a Concert