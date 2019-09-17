It’s been a big week for Taylor Swift . On Monday, the star announced that she’s joining season 17 of The Voice to serve as a “mega-mentor,” working with all four of the show’s musical coaches. And on Tuesday, Swift revealed that instead of going on a traditional tour to promote her latest album, Lover , she’ll be throwing her own music festival, appropriately titled, Lover Fest.

“The Lover album is open fields, sunsets, + SUMMER,” Swift tweeted. “I want to perform it in a way that feels authentic. I want to go to some places I haven’t been and play festivals. Where we didn’t have festivals, we made some. Introducing, Lover Fest East + West!”

Lover Fest will take place over the summer of 2019 in tandem with more traditional tour dates. Swift is hitting six locations in Europe, playing one show in São Paulo, Brazil, and playing four festival-sized shows in the US, two in Los Angeles and two in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Possible international iterations of Lover Fest were also teased.

No word, of course, on who else will make up the bill.

Swift is likely too busy to go on a full global tour. In addition to her new responsibilities on The Voice , she’s currently gearing up to re-record all of her own albums, in order to retain the rights to her masters. Earlier this summer, Swift’s entire back catalogue was bought by famed talent manager Scooter Braun , when he purchased her former label Big Machine. Swift was furious–Braun used to manage Kanye West, and there’s, uh, bad blood.

In a widely-circulated tumblr post, Swift wrote that she was furious that Braun would own the rights to all of her pre- Reputation music. “Now Scooter has stripped me of my life’s work, that I wasn’t given an opportunity to buy,” she wrote. “Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it.”

Swift has stated an interest in re-recording her work next year. "It's something that I'm very excited about doing, because my contract says that starting November 2020 — so, next year — I can record albums 1 through 5 all over again,” she told CBS’s Robin Roberts back in August . “I'm very excited about it. ... I think artists deserve to own their work. I just feel very passionately about that."