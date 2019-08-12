RIP Kaylor.

Rumors have abounded since 2017 that Taylor Swift and one-time BFF Karlie Kloss have had some sort of acrimonious break-up, and it seems that the were true. To wit: Kloss was photographed on vacation with her husband, Trump in-law Joshua Kushner, and Swift’s current biggest enemy, music executive Scooter Braun (who is perhaps best known for discovering Justin Bieber, and has managed major talents including Kanye West, Ariana Grande, and Demi Lovato). Braun posted some snaps on Instagram of him and his wife, Yael, yukking it up with Kloss, Kushner, and other pals onboard a yacht in some glamorous locale (Mallorca? Sardinia?). “Week of laughter,” he captioned the post.

The gauntlet has been thrown.

Swift and Braun are currently in the midst of a very public feud . Braun recently bought the singer’s entire back catalogue (pre-2017’s Reputation ) for $300 million, when he acquired Swift’s former label Big Machine. Swift was furious–she holds Braun responsible for West’s video for “Famous,” which featured a model of her naked body, made without her consent. In a widely-read tumblr post, Swift accused Braun of bullying her, saying that he was the worst possible person who could have made the purchase.

“Now Scooter has stripped me of my life’s work, that I wasn’t given an opportunity to buy,” she wrote. “Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it.”

Swift claimed that she wasn’t given the opportunity to buy her back catalogue. But in her recent profile for Vogue ’s September issue, she admitted that she hadn’t actually tried to buy back her masters. “It was either investing in my past or my and other artists’ future, and I chose the future,” she told writer Abby Aguirre, who noted that Swift’s “whole body slumps with a palpable heaviness” when discussing the topic.

Swifties were enraged by Braun’s Instagram, taking to the comments with lyrics from Swift’s recent release “The Archer:” “All my enemies started out friends.”