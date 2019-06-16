In case you haven't noticed, Tessa Thompson , star of Men in Black: International , has been on a global press tour that seems designed to remind us she knows how to work a red carpet. As far as screen chemistry goes, Thompson and her co-star Chris Hemsworth have already proven that they have the action-comedy chops and repartee necessary for Men in Black , considering they managed to make somewhere in the vicinity of a billion dollars for Marvel trolling their way through Thor: Ragnarok .

In the film, the special agents all wear a uniform: a black suit with a white shirt and black tie. It's very simple, and both Thompson and Hemsworth pull it off quite well. But why not amp things up when it comes to the press tour? From her appearances in the United Kingdom to red carpets in Russia, Thompson has turned heads in a few avant-garde pieces that make some of the grotesque space alien creatures from the Men in Black franchise look tame in comparison.

She started off with a metallic Lanvin shirt dress in London, tying the extra sleeves in front for a makeshift belt of sorts. Of course, this look would not be as stellar without the addition of space buns.

Can you remember the last time an outfit made you wish you were an actual celestial body orbiting the solar system? Thompson's Robert Wun ensemble at the Paris photo call for Men in Black: International is both elegant and extreme (in terms of shape and structure), and possibly one of the more avant-garde looks anyone in the MIB universe has worn. Your favorite planet could never.

For her appearance in Moscow, Thompson decided to go the more earthly route, wearing a Versace suit and mixing zebra and leopard patterns. So, this look isn't as extraterrestrial as some of the other structural ensembles worn on this press tour, but she does get points for the Frank the Pug appearing by her side.

In Beijing, Thompson wore a Vaquera dress that almost appears to be a deconstructed take on the black-and-white uniform worn by her character, Agent M, in the film.

All silver everything—from the dress to the shoes to the little moon-shaped clutch—is a good look for Thompson, who dazzled in a metallic custom Rodarte gown for the New York premiere of Men in Black: International .

Now that we know what Thompson wears for a global tour for a galactic franchise like Men in Black , just one question remains: what would she wear if she actually went to space?

