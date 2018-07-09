Emma Stone , Rachel Weisz, and Olivia Colman really crank up the madness in The Favourite , an acerbic period comedy with more than just a few quirks. Based on the real-life rivalry between Anne, Queen of Great Britain, Sarah Churchill, Duchess of Marlborough, and Abigail Hill, The Favourite appears as if it could be a zany battle royale of epic proportions.

Olivia Colman, who will later play Queen Elizabeth II in the highly anticipated third season of The Crown , on Netflix, makes her mark on a different era of British royal history. This time, she’s starring in The Favourite as the sickly Queen Anne, who wackily tends to her flock of ducks rather than governing her country. The political work has been left to Lady Sarah (played by Rachel Weisz ), one of the Queen's close friends and ladies of the bedchamber who eventually becomes one of Queen Anne’s lead political advisers amid England’s war with France in the early 18th century. Mayhem continues to brew in the Queen's residence as a determined new servant named Abigail (played by Emma Stone) arrives to compete with Lady Sarah and impress Queen Anne just enough to become her—you guessed it—“favourite” in the palace.

At the helm of The Favourite is the indie darling director Yorgos Lanthimos, known for his dark and disturbing films The Lobster, on which he worked with both Colman and Weisz, and The Killing of a Sacred Deer , starring Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman.

Due in theaters on November 23, 2018, the decadent and bawdy film, which features supporting roles played by Nicholas Hoult as well as Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Joe Alwyn , is likely to receive some serious Oscar buzz before the end of the year.

