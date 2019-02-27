When's the last time you went out in New York City? As in out out, as in out until 4 a.m., as in out dancing to a live DJ next to a bunch of actors from the new Marvel movie and models who hang out with Alexander Wang , as in out until they turn the lights on and the search for the nearest slice of pizza begins out ? If you have to think about it, then it's been too long. And Angelo Bianchi wants to change that.

Enter the Fleur Room, the new rooftop lounge opening next week on the 35th floor of the Moxy Hotel in Chelsea. Brought to you by TAO Group and Bianchi, the man behind such legendary nightlife hotspots as The Beatrice Inn and The Blond, the rooftop bar with 360 degree views of the city is posed to be a new landmark location on the nighttime scene when it officially opens its doors on March 7. For Bianchi, it all started with a simple question. "How do we have the best possible party for the people who are saying that aren’t going out anymore?" he posed. "This is going to be that space."

It certainly has all the makings for it. Designed by the Rockwell Group, which has created the atmosphere at similar attractions like the Dream Hotel in Los Angeles and Tao Downtown in New York City, the bar is divided into two spaces: a more casual room complete with a full classic bar and ample seating, and a second, wider room lined with banquettes that will eventually transition to the dance floor as the night goes on—or, as Bianchi said, "when it’s time to turn up." "There’s no place fun to dance that curated, where every single night, who knows who you’re going to see, but it’s going to be special and cool," he continued. "By 12:30 a.m., this becomes the most fun, crazy room—but cool and curated, elevated and elegant. It’s an old school dance party, with New York as the backdrop."

Pinterest The south-facing windows of The Fleur Room.

That last part is not hyperbole. The rooftop bar features floor to ceiling windows, garage style (in the summer they'll be opened to let in fresh air) allowing for full and clear views of the entire city. "Normally people are in a dark basement," said Bianchi. "With this [view], you feel super special to be here." But the shining lights of midtown aren't the sparkliest thing in the bar—that honor goes to the bar's centerpiece: a giant, art-deco disco ball that was once housed in the '80s L.A. nightclub Vertigo. And yes, it spins. "This will be what people come for," Bianchi said, turning the rotation on for effect.

Though the bar has yet to officially open, it's already seen it's share of famous faces—a mark of what (and who) is to come. The Cinema Society hosted the after-party for Matt Smith's Mapplethorpe biopic there; model Mina Cvetkovic also threw her 30th birthday party in the space, which brought out Chace Crawford, Sebastian Stan, Anna Ewers, and Hanne Gaby Odiele, among others. Several other high profile parties are already on the calendar, as well.

Loading View on Instagram

But that doesn't mean you'll need an exclusive invite to stop by. The space will be open to the public beginning at dusk each night. The drink menu focuses on variations on classics, such as the Fleur of the Valley, a Grey Goose and prosecco drink with fresh strawberries, and The Talisman, made with bourbon, honey chamomille syrup, and lemons. For food, expect your typical bar snacks, like olives and nuts, as well as plates like a king crab salad and black truffle grilled cheese. Additionally, live DJs will be spinning every night from Tuesday to Sunday. "New York, you’ve been screaming for a new place and thirsty for something exciting," Bianchi concluded.

Let's hope Fleur Room delivers.