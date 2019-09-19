The last time that Timothée Chalamet worked with an auteur director, things don't go over so well. Fortunately, though, Chalamet's upcoming film with Wes Anderson , titled The French Dispatch , is going significantly smoother than Woody Allen's A Rainy Day in New York. (The latter is currently at the center of a $68 million lawsuit , and never even hit theaters in the U.S.) On Thursday, Fox Searchlight Pictures announced that it's picked up international distribution rights to Anderson's latest, which will hit theaters at some point in 2020. In the meantime, here's what to expect from the director's 10th full-length feature—and first to take place in France.

Chalamet's character is named "Zeffirelli."

Between that and Gatsby Welles, which came courtesy of Allen, the actor appears to be going through a rough patch, fictional nomenclature wise.

It is not a musical—nor does it star Brad Pitt.

Amidst all the excitement, rumors about the film spread widely early on. As it turns out, though, a good deal of them were false: The crew has since confirmed that Chalamet and co. won't be singing, which might be for the best.

It is a "love letter to journalism."

The film is made up of a series of stories published by a magazine that also happens to be titled The French Dispatch , reflecting the fact that it's an American publication based in 20th-century France. (The setting itself is fictional, but filming, which wrapped this past March, took place in the picturesque southwestern city of Angoulême.)

Timée and Saoirse Ronan reunite once again.

The French Dispatch is Chalamet and Ronan's third film together in just a handful of years: They first teamed up on Greta Gerwig's Lady Bird in 2017, and will reunite for Gerwig once again in Little Women at the end of this year.

From newcomers to Anderson muses, the cast is action-packed.

As usual, Anderson worked with Owen Wilson, Tilda Swinton, and, of course, Bill Murray. Still, this time around, Anderson's approach seems to have been the more, the merrier: Benicio Del Toro, Frances McDormand, Jeffrey Wright, Adrien Brody, Léa Seydoux, Mathieu Amalric, Lyna Khoudri, Stephen Park, Lois Smith, and Elisabeth Moss all round out the cast.

Related: All Hail Timothée Chalamet As a Brooding Royal With a Chic Haircut