If you are contemplating a full re-watch of the first season of Hulu's adaptation of Margaret Atwood's dystopian novel The Handmaid's Tale due to Offred withdrawal, then you are in luck. The absolutely chilling trailer for the sophomore season of the popular series just dropped, giving us a glimpse at what becomes of Offred/June (Elisabeth Moss ) and Moira (Samira Wiley) as the show expands from the world of the book. Though it deepened and explored other characters besides Offred, who is the only source of information in the novel, it still stuck closely to Atwood's plot, beginning and ending where the novel does. In season two, show runner Bruce Miller will take viewers deeper into the workings of Gilead, as well as, it looks like, fellow escapee Moira as she builds a life in Canada.

The first season ended with Offred deciding to trust Nick (Max Minghella), the Waterfords' driver and an Eye of the state, when he tells her that he is helping her escape. Though Offred still misses her husband (who is in Canada, trying to contact her) and daughter (who is oppressed but safe in a girls' school), she has grown close to Nick, and is pregnant with his baby. The adaptation went on to all but sweep the awards circuit, with Moss in particular taking home a number of accolades.

In the new trailer, it looks like Offred's escape might have been, at least, complicated; we see her in a muzzle and, later, lighting something on fire.

Set to a moody cover of "For What It's Worth" by Buffalo Springfield,the trailer promises that season two will begin airing on Hulu on April 25, just in time to scare us all into running away to Toronto in time for summer.

