Timothée Chalamet had been taking a little vacation from acting. After wrapping Little Women and the upcoming Denis Villeneuve remake of Dune , he took a pause. “It’s the first time in almost two years I’ve gotten a breath, so I’m savoring it,” Chalamet told EW in an October cover story alongside Lady Bird and Little Women co-star Saoirse Ronan .

But now it's apparently time to get back to work. Instead of making a movie, however, Chalamet is taking his talents to the stage. The actor will hit the the-ah-tuh in April 2020 in a production of Amy Herzog’s Pulitzer Prize-nominated 4000 Miles , at London’s historic Old Vic theater. Break a leg, Timmy.

While he’s performing in London, the play is actually a New York story. Chalamet will play Leo, a 21-year-old who sets off on a summer trip cycling across America with his best friend. He doesn’t contact his family for several weeks, and then turns up at his 91-year-old grandmother’s Greenwich Village apartment in the middle of the night (she’s set to be played by Dame Eileen Atkins). As per a press release from the Old Vic: “his life just starting, hers nearly ended, in a faded Greenwich Village apartment their griefs collide.”

“I’m very much looking forward to working with this exceptional cast on [Amy Herzog’s] gorgeous play, which abounds with intimate beauty and truth,” said Old Vic artistic director Matthew Warchus.

While this is Chalamet’s London stage debut, it isn’t the first time he’s starred in a play. In 2016 he had a critically-acclaimed run in an off-Broadway production of John Patrick Shanley’s Prodigal Son , in which he played a smart and exceedingly cruel teenage boy in the Bronx. He was also featured in a 2011 production of Anna Kerrigan’s The Talls . Maybe Jeremy O. Harris can write him something next!