When the rapper Travis Scott performs on stage, he likes to jump. We don't mean a light hop and a skip—we're talking full, workout-level high knees. And last week, at a show in Cleveland, Ohio, he broke the world record when he performed his single, "Goosebumps," a staggering 15 times in a row. So, when you're doing that kind of legwork, you need comfortable sneakers at the very least, which is why Travis Scott can almost always be found in a pair of Nikes.

It's been a big year for the brand, which released its 45th anniversary campaign for the Cortez sneaker this week starring Bella Hadid. And back in March, Travis Scott helped ring in the 30th anniversary of Nike's iconic Air Max with a performance in New York.

Nike also unveiled its new Vapormax style this winter, which is one of its most futuristic-looking and tech-savvy sneaker to date. And on Thursday, the brand released a campaign for six new colors in a "day to night" special collection, which drop on June 1 and are inspired by the range of colors seen in the sky from dawn until dusk.

Who better to model a "day to night" collection than the "night show" conductor himself? Below, we asked Scott to share what sneakers he would wear for different occasions, from a date with a lady friend to a meeting with mom.

Sneakers for the day show:

"I would wear something crazy. Maybe Forces. Something to just pop off."

Pinterest Nike Special Field Air Force 1, nike.com.

Sneakers for the night show:

"I would get deep, real deep."

Pinterest Nike Air More Uptempo in Triple Black, nike.com.

Sneakers for meeting a lady friend:

"I am going to wear something red. Something customized and crazy."

Pinterest Custom Nike Air Max 1 Essential, nike.com.

Sneakers for visiting mom:

"I will put on Flyknits. One-thousand-percent."

Pinterest Nike Air Vapormax, nike.com.

Favorite colorway of the Nike Air VaporMax:

"Hard to choose."

Pinterest Nike Air Vapormax, nike.com.

Sneakers for the private plane:

"Forces all the way."

Pinterest Nike SL in “Vachetta Tan,” nike.com.

Sneakers for hitting the gas:

"Air Max 95 or a Flyknit Racer. Might go Blazer, too."

Pinterest Nike Flyknit Racer Volt, nike.com.

Sneakers for the studio:

"It depends on how I am coming to the studio and my mindset. I might do 97s or Forces."

Pinterest Nike Air Max 97 OG, nike.com.

Sneakers for when you’re feeling low key:

"I'm still going to put on something crazy, like I’m going to the studio with Beyoncé."

Your first pair of sneakers:

"My first pair of sneakers was the Jordan 4s. I got those and Forces."

Pinterest Nike Air Jordan IV, nike.com.

Sneakers you wouldn’t mind being your last:

"That’s a really hard question. All white Air Forces 1s."

Pinterest Nike Air Force 1, nike.com.

