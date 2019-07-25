After a successful first season, and despite receiving critical acclaim Tuca and Bertie , a rare example of an adult-oriented animated show created by a woman, has been cancelled by Netflix , much to nearly everyone's chagrin.

Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong starred as the titular Tuca and Bertie, a pair of 30-year-old bird-women friends who live in the same building in Bird Town. In this odd couple pairing, Tuca is the brash, confident one, and Bertie is the anxious dreamer who toils at the office of "Condé Nest." The show bears some visual and thematic similarities to BoJack Horseman , in part because series creator Lisa Hanawalt also serves as the designer for the beloved animated series (and Netflix's first venture into the form) about a depressed horse-man who's been snuffed out of show business.

The Tuca & Bertie creator shared her feelings regarding the cancellation of the show via Twitter , calling the show "everything I wanted it to be: beautiful, funny, fresh, loving, horny, weird, experimental, comforting, and deep," and praising the cast, crew, and writers for the series.

However, some fans have called out Netflix for keeping BoJack Horseman on air for six seasons while canceling Tuca & Bertie after just one, and are requesting another network pick up the animated series.

Netflix has experienced a slew of successful animated series for adults following the invention of BoJack Horseman , from Big Mouth to Disenchanted , but for some reason, Tuca & Bertie , which featured some of comedy's biggest voices like Nicole Byer, Kate Berlant, Awkwafina, Tig Notaro, and John Early, not to mention Oscar nominee Richard E. Grant. In her sign-off tweet for the series, Hanawalt insisted that she is "hopeful" to find another place for more Tuca & Bertie adventures to continue elsewhere. It's possible this could happen if enough people get behind it (just look at One Day at a Time for example, which was recently picked up for season four at PopTV after Netflix dropped it despite garnering critical acclaim).

