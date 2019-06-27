It's thanks to Tyra Banks that "smize" is an almost-household term. Soon, she'll be cashing in on that phrase, which means smiling with your eyes. The supermodel is launching something called "Smize Cream," only it's basically the opposite of what you'd expect.

Despite "Smize Cream" being an ideal opportunity for Banks to get into the skincare game with eye products, she's going in a totally different direction. Instead of "Smize Cream" being a vanity-based endeavor, it's going to be all about treating yourself in a different kind of way. Banks is launching her very own ice cream line under the name. Apparently, she just filed to trademark the company name, as TMZ notes.

As surprising as it is that Banks ended up taking advantage of "smizing" in a desserts capacity, the supermodel has been a vocal can of the treat for some time now. In May when she recreated her iconic 1996 Sports Illustrated cover, she opened up about how the only thing that stood in her way of doing it was ice cream.

“I thought I was gonna lose 30 pounds, and come back and look like that cover from 1997,” she said to Yahoo Lifestyle. "I thought I had to look the same. Then the ice cream called my name. Yep, all flavors," she began. "From Butter Pecan to Matcha to Coffee. I love me some ice cream and I just couldn't say no to it when I heard it calling. 'TyTy, Come eat me...' from my mom's freezer."

"Yes, we should exercise. Stay healthy. Take our vitamins. But sometimes we can give ourselves permission to work out with a scoop of frozen deliciousness in our hands," she added.

Back in 2015, Banks spoke about her love of ice cream and how it plays into her health and wellness routine, telling The Cut, "When I was a model, I used to run six miles three times a week. But then I would also stop and get Häagen-Dazs cappuccino ice cream. I would be at the Reebok Sports Club in Central Park and the Häagen-Dazs was right there. I don’t know what was wrong with me! But I was just fine."

If her trademark is approved, soon we'll all be able to pick up some Smize Cream on our runs, too — or, you know, just walk towards it slowly.