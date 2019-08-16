If for some reason you're feeling down about the state of modern romance (especially as it relates to former Disney stars), Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler are here to remind you that love still exists—and it also looks really good. The couple, together since 2011, are currently vacationing on the Italian island of Sardinia, and in an Instagram post by Hudgens, they've dressed themselves up to look like a prototypical sophisticated jet set couple straight out of the '60s. They may be on a boat, but no oddly cut neon lycra or sagging wet board short for this couple, thanks.

Hudgens paired an orange and white stripped one-piece swimsuit from Onia with a large straw hat, classic shades, and a small black scarf around her neck for that extra retro touch. Butler meanwhile wore a tropical print shirt from RRL Vintage Collection over a white tee. "Row row row your boat, gently down the stream, merrily merrily merrily merrily, life is but a dream," Hudgens captioned the snapshots.

Loading View on Instagram

After years as a workhorse on the Nickelodeon/MTV/Freeform/Disney circuit, Butler is the next young actor attempting to achieve Hollywood leading man status. Following a well reviewed turn in a Broadway staging of The Iceman Cometh opposite Denzel Washington, the 27-year-old's career has been on fire. He appeared in supporting parts this summer in both Jim Jarmusch's The Dead Don't Die and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood . He also snagged the lead in Baz Luhrmamn's upcoming Elvis Presley biopic , reportedly beating out Harry Styles, Miles Teller and Ansel Elgort for the role.

Hudgens, meanwhile, continued to show off her musical talents earlier this year in Rent: Live , and will appear in next year's Will Smith vehicle, Bad Boys For Life . She's also let it be known that she wouldn't mind being considered for the role of Catwoman in the upcoming Robert Pattinson-lead Batman reboot. Power couple indeed.

