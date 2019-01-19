Victoria Beckham is hard at work. At least, that's the impression you get from a new profile on her in The Guardian , following the Spice Girl-cum-designer as she prepares for the launch of her first Victoria Beckham X Reebok collection. She's happy to talk about her kids and their projects, and the new Spice Girls projects, and her husband David Beckham's many projects, but when it comes to the really private stuff, well, that's staying private. In case you thought you;d be getting revealing details about the Posh and Becks love affair...no. "For the record, I have no idea of the state of the Beckham marriage," writes reporter Jess Cartner-Morley, noting that the subject somehow changed every time she tried to get the conversation going about David.

And why not? She's busy with work, work, work. “I’m ready to put my foot on the gas,” said Beckham at a fashion show in September. She started a YouTube channel and is trying to expand her business, attracting younger and more diverse customers. “At the moment the brand is significantly bigger than the business. I want them to be the same size. That is 100% the plan, to reach as many women as I can," she concedes; though well-reviewed, her fashion label has yet to turn a profit.

But that's a challenge she seems to crave. Beckham says in the article, "I get quite obsessive about work. I don’t stop, I have a lot of trouble sleeping. I am a real insomniac.” And if everything came easily, there's be nothing to stay up at night working on! In fact, Beckham is so focused on her fashion label that she's forgoing the brand that launched her, and won't be participating in the upcoming Spice Girls reunion. And while there's no bad blood, it wasn't exactly a hard decision. “What I do now is my passion and a full-time job. I’m excited to see it, though. And I’m sure when I’m there and they are on stage, there will be a part of me that feels a bit left out. Because even after all this, a part of me will always be a Spice Girl.”

Of course, there are a handful of tidbits that show the "real" Victoria Beckham. "In real life she smiles a perfectly normal amount," observes Cartner-Morley. Her favorite drink order is scotch and soda. She works out for two hours every day. She does not cook: “I never cook. I used to – when we lived in Spain, I used to cook a lot. But these days I don’t tend to get home till late, so dinner wouldn’t be ready till quite late. David’s a really good cook."

And as for those rumors about her marriage, well, she'd rather just let her PR team handle all of that. “It can get quite frustrating,” she said. “But I leave it to my PR team. I don’t get involved.”

