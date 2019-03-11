Virgil Abloh , artistic director of menswear at Louis Vuitton and founder of Off-White , has already had his fair share of highs and lows in 2019. In January, he successfully rolled out a glow-in-the-dark Louis Vuitton bag that promptly drove the internet wild , only to roll out his Michael Jackson-inspired collection for the house at essentially the worst imaginable timing . And, before long, it turned out the other collection Abloh had been working on, for Off-White, would also stir up some controversy of its own.

Two days after Abloh staged Off-White's fall 2019 men's show, the industry watchdogs Diet Prada Instagrammed several looks from the collection—displayed side-by-side with several other looks by up-and-coming designers, to which Abloh's designs bore an unmistakable resemblance.

Loading View on Instagram

It wasn't the first time that Abloh has caught Diet Prada's attention. He's done so on enough occasions, in fact, that the New Yorker felt compelled to ask him about it in a new profile published on Monday. "Ring the alarm!," he responded in mock panic.

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Yes, Abloh has been accused of knockoffs enough times to have a response at the ready. (See: the chair featured in his 2018 "Markarad" line for Ikea, which seemed to directly reference the work of the modern furniture designer Paul McCobb; and the t-shirt he designed for Off-White in 2016, featuring lettering identical to a 1966 design by A. G. Fronzoni.) If any designer would pay attention to Diet Prada—and, according to Alber Elbaz , "every designer in the world is following Diet Prada"—it's Abloh, the king of social media superinfluencers . And, indeed, he has: "All props to them, that’s a great concept," he said of the watchdog account.

He didn't stop there. Indeed, it wasn't long before he embarked on a Kanye-lite rant about the energy and negativity involved in accusations of plagiarism. Diet Prada, he continued, doesn't take into consideration that coincidences can happen—and a coincidence, it seems, is exactly what he thinks happened in the case of his controversy with Colrs. Abloh did not, apparently, see the looks that Diet Prada compared his to until after he offered his response. And even if he did, the similarities would apparently have been negligible: According to Abloh, both of their designs could be summed up as "basically the use of a yellow fabric with a pattern on it."

To be fair, he was nowhere near as cruel as others in the industry have been to him. Take Abloh's "obsession " with Raf Simons , whose work he's studied for more than a decade. Simons, on the other hand, still didn't know too much about Abloh when GQ spoke with him in 2017—and that of what little he did know of "the guy from Off-White," he didn't exactly like. "I’m inspired by people who bring something that I think has not been seen, that is original," he said, somewhat softening the blow by adding, "He's a sweet guy. I like him a lot actually."

As usual, though, no one can top the late Karl Lagerfeld. His response last year when asked whether he'd rather spend the rest of his life on a deserted island with Simon Porte Jacquemus, Jonathan Anderson, or Abloh? "I'd kill myself first ."

Related: The Biggest Fashion Controversies of 2018, According to Diet Prada