Just because Valentine's Day happens to fall in the middle of Fashion Week, it didn't necessarily mean anything that the 17-year-old supermodel Kaia Gerber was spotted looking rather cozy with fellow model Wellington Grant last month on the 14th. But, as the fall 2019 season of shows wraps up, the final days of shows in Paris have brought proof that there was indeed something going on—something that, according to the cuddly selfie they posted on Sunday, appears to be a Fashion Week love story. (Complete with a peek of Kate Moss photographed by Arthur Elgort in the '90s, which managed to sneak its ways into their couple confirmation pic.)

If you're wondering how Gerber, who's already walked 27 runway shows so far this year, could possibly have time for a relationship, the answer was right there at Stella McCartney on Monday morning. Almost as soon as she stepped out onto the runway, Gerber was joined by Grant, who walked a few steps behind her in matching olive green. He was also right by her side backstage, where the pair made a cameo on the label's Instagram and posed for photographers, and even squeezed in a thumb war. (No wonder they're getting the hang of this: Over the past few weeks, they've also teamed up backstage and on the runway at Coach, Salvatore Ferragamo, and Michael Kors.)

Pinterest Kaia Gerber and Wellington Grant backstage at Stella McCartney in March 2019. Courtesy of @welllsfargo

Pinterest Wellington Grant and Kaia Gerber walk the runway of Stella McCartney's fall/winter 2019 show during Paris Fashion Week in March 2019. Peter White/Getty Images

His mom might not be Cindy Crawford, but Grant, like Gerber, hasn't been able to stay away from the runway; they've walked almost the exact same number of shows this year. In fact, their runway parallels go all the way back to the very beginning: Gerber waited until she was exactly 16 to walk her first show at Fashion Week, meaning she was 16 and just a few days old when she made her debut at Calvin Klein under Raf Simons—who turns out to be the same designer that Grant first walked for, in June of 2017.

So far, the tabloids have largely spared Grant from its usual treatment. (The Daily Mail even referred to him as "Wilhelmina Grant," which does at least bring us to the point that he's signed to Elite and Wilhelmina.) But those feeling nosy about Grant should familiarize themselves with yet another name: Wells Fargo, which the model goes by on Instagram. His feed is full of proof that he's just as newly passionate about tattoos as Gerber is .

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Related: No, Cindy Crawford Didn't Buy Kaia Gerber Her Modeling Career