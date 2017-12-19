It seems impossible to imagine Titanic without Leonardo DiCaprio as the loving, self-sacrificing, free-spirited artist Jack Dawson. But apparently, DiCaprio wasn't originally keen on taking the part.

As the film celebrates its 20th anniversary, the cast and crew are talking about how Titanic came together , and executive producer Rae Sanchini spilled to E! News about why DiCaprio wasn't into it...at first. "I think the hardest thing with Leo was convincing him that there was complexity in Jack Dawson," she said. "Because when you think about it, Jack is the purest of heart. We meet him, and he's not conflicted. He knows exactly who he is. He knows his place in the world. He's fearless...he falls in love, but he doesn't change as a person...He makes his choice to die for the woman he loves, and he's at peace with that."

She explained that DiCaprio had "always played very complicated characters who have very deep flaws," and that Jack "I'm king of the world!" Dawson "almost seemed, I think when he first looked at it, too easy." Sanchini concludes that DiCaprio, though more interested in being an actor than a heartthrob, finally signed on because he realized that "playing a character like Jack, who doesn't have any obvious stuff to hide behind...was a challenge in and of itself."

According to BuzzFeed , Titanic director James Cameron helped a young DiCaprio come to that conclusion, and honestly, maybe he needs to have that talk with the star again. This is not a comment on his artistic ability—DiCaprio is a great actor—but his movies since Titanic are always so... tortured . Perhaps it's time for another romantic lead.

