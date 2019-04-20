Coachella fans were in for a surprise on Friday night during Jaden Smith's performance. During his set in the Sahara tent, his father Will stopped by for a performance of "Icon."

Jaden shot footage of his father rapping, even photobombing his father's shining moment. Will posted the video and captioned it with "Done did dat! #Coachella."

Jaden also posted the same video to his Instagram page and wrote, "I Love You Coachella."

At the first weekend of Coachella, Jaden's sister Willow Smith made a surprise appearance onstage alongside Jordyn Woods. While it was just a brief appearance, Woods swayed with her hands in the air while Jaden stood on a white Tesla. Willow shocked the audience with an aerial stunt before arriving next to Jaden and Willow and the Tesla.

After appearing last week, Willow returned to Coachella this weekend for an appearance. Jada Pinkett Smith also attended as well.

It just so happens Will's cameo during Jaden's set wasn't the first time he crashed one of his performances. Last year the Grammy award-winning rapper recreated Jaden's "Icon" music video from his son's 2017 debut album to celebrate his son hitting 100 million streams on Spotify. Will recreated the video shot-for-shot copying his son's haircut, gold chains and outfit (though Will opted for black slippers instead of Jaden's white kicks).

There were a few notable blunders in the video including Will's grill falling out of his mouth and the actor using a less flashy car."Congrats on 100,000,000 @Spotify streams, Jaden! @c.syresmith," Will captioned the parody. "It is a delicious gift to a parent to admire his children. Keep Doin’ You!"

Will has recently been more vocal about the music side of his career. He joined in on the “Old Town Road” memes sharing his 1999 anthem “Wild Wild West” set to Lil Nas' "Old Town Road" remix featuring Bily Ray Cyrus.

"Y’all Call me when you’re ready to shoot the video," Will wrote on Instagram.

Hopefully we'll be getting a new "Old Town Road" remix soon.