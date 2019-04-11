After much anticipation, the trailer for Netflix's Wine Country is finally here, and it won't make the wait for the film's release date any easier. There's a lot to love about the clip for Amy Poehler 's directorial debut , which tells the story of a group of friends who reunite for a weekend in Napa Valley, where, of course, everything goes comically wrong.

"Just remember, guys," Tina Fey says in the trailer, "whatever gets said is probably what the person always felt and the alcohol just let it out." Cut to Poehler, who also stars in the film alongside Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, and Emily Spivey, saying "These women, I have known for 20-plus years and, yeah, sometimes I want to tell this one to f*** off. That's what intimacy looks like."

In the trailer, there are also ample jokes about Napa things, from tasting menus to the actual wine tasting, which Jason Schwartzman plays a part in. Poehler had plenty of real-life experience to draw from for the film, as it's loosely based on an actual trip she and some of the ladies took to Napa when Dratch was celebrating her 50th birthday—the exact peg for the trip in the film. "We did all get together for Rachel [Dratch]’s birthday one year in wine country," Poehler recently recalled to Wine Spectator . "We did have dance parties in the living room and have kind of teary conversations in the hot tub, and go into the deep end as most female friendships do."

Per Netflix's description, "in honor of Rebecca (Rachel Dratch)’s 50th birthday, Abby (Amy Poehler) plans a scenic Napa getaway with their best, longtime friends. Workaholic Catherine (Ana Gasteyer), post-op Val (Paula Pell), homebody Jenny (Emily Spivey), and weary mom Naomi (Maya Rudolph) are equally sold on the chance to relax and reconnect. Yet as the alcohol flows, real-world uncertainties intrude on the punchlines and gossip, and the women begin questioning their friendships and futures. A hilarious and heartfelt comedy directed by Poehler, Wine Country costars Tina Fey, Jason Schwartzman, and Cherry Jones."

For Poehler, the film is about more than the jokes it contains. "What we wanted to celebrate ultimately is, there’s not, I don’t think, enough films enjoying the rich conversation that women over 40 get into with each other, because when you’re away from your partner or family, and you have the weekend to be together, you just truly jump in pretty quick," she said. Come May 10, you can watch those conversations play out on the streaming service.