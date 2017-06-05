Over the weekend, Wonder Woman scored the highest movie opening ever for a female director, Patty Jenkins, clocking in at just more than $100.5 million , proving not only that female filmmakers deserve more chances to lead action blockbusters, but that female movie-goers can drive a major studio film to boffo business. Part of what's resonated with audiences and critics alike is the film's embrace of its heroine's strength of character without resorting to any female superhero clichés. It passes the Bechdel test with flying colors, with scenes showing off the fierceness of the Amazons, Gal Gadot as Diana rushing into the so-called “No Man’s Land” and, no less memorably, a naked Steve Trevor, played by Chris Pine , emerging from a hot tub. But, there are other moments equally deserving of attention. Here, nine of the less discussed triumphant feminist moments in Wonder Woman .

Diana Refuses to Smile in a Historic Photograph

As they posed for this picture, a passing street sweeper shouted out, “Smile, honey. You look so much prettier when you smile.” It took him six months to recover from his injuries.

Diana Carries a Sword, a Lasso and No Purse

Men shove keys and wallets into pockets and are good to go while women are expected to lug around a medicine cabinet: makeup, tissues, sunscreen, ibuprofen, and tampons. Not Diana. She’s free from the crossbody chains that bind most women.

And the Lasso of Truth, by the Way, is Only Used on Men

A friend of mine was filling out an online dating profile and when she got to the box that asks, “What are you looking for?” she typed, “No liars!” She didn’t get a lot of responses. Like the Amazons, my friend figured out that a lot of men don’t think women deserve the truth. The lasso is the only way to make sure that what happens in Vegas doesn’t stay in Vegas.

Also, Diana Accessorizes with a Sword

The sword is great for posture—better than pilates. But what about when that white wine spritzer makes its way through her system? We’ve all wrestled with Spanx in a stall, but this is next-level. There’s not enough room to reach back and pull out the sword. Instead, Diana hikes up her blue dress, straddles the bowl and pees like a man.

No Blow Job Jokes

Diana wears armored knee pads but not once does a man lean over to a bro and whisper, “You know what else those would be good for?” Now, that is a feminist breakthrough.

Men Wear Skirts Too

This would be more of a feminist triumph if he was also forced to wear heels.

Dr. Poison (aka Dr. Maru) has a Ph.D. in Chemistry

Credit where credit’s due: a woman in the late 1800s receiving a higher degree in the hard sciences is an incredible achievement. Yes, she devoted her life to death and destruction but that’s probably because she couldn’t get a job in a more mainstream research lab. Like most women in male-dominated professions, her colleagues say she’s good at her job but not that likable.

The Allure of Being a Woman Never Grows Old

Because she is a God, Diana will remain young forever. Like Cher .

Underneath Those Long Tresses...

...Hides a less-known Themysciran winter headdress.

