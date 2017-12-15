Matthew Mcconaughey and Zac Efron at the photo call for "The Paperboy" during the 65th Cannes International Film Festival. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images)

It is a testimony to Zac Efron , or at least his agent, that the former Disney Channel star keeps landing roles that seem perfectly suited towards Zac Efron. A Speedo-clad former swimmer loosely based on Ryan Lochte in Baywatch ? Perfect Efron role. A singing, dancing, handsome ringmaster in a circus musical ? Of course it's Efron. A role in Matthew McConaughey's upcoming weirdo stoner comedy directed by Harmony Korine , the man behind Spring Breakers ? Who else but Efron?

Yes, Efron has officially joined the cast of the upcoming The Beach Bum , which stars McConaughey as "a rebellious stoner named Moondog" who "lives life by his own rules" in the Florida Keys. Efron will play a character named "Flicker" who Moondog meets along his journey, but not much else is known about the role. In fact, we don't know that much about the film in general, though Snoop Dogg and Isla Fisher also co-star. Jimmy Buffet, unofficial crowned prince and spiritual leader of the semi-autonomous region of the Florida Keys, will also appear as himself, of course.

“It’s a comedy with Matthew McConaughey and Snoop Dogg, about somewhat depressive marijuana smokers, in the spirit of Cheech and Chong,” Korine has said of the film.

He also wants to screen the film in weed-laced smell-o-vision , at least where that's legal.

The film is also Korine's first since 2012's hit Spring Breakers , and could prove to be something of a spiritual sequel in some regards. Like The Beach Bum , that film was also set in Florida. Also like Efron's casting, that film made use of former Disney Channel stars including Selena Gomez and Efron's ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens. Korine, the man who brought us both Gummo and Julien Donkey Boy , has become something of the go-to arthouse auteur champion of former Disney stars. Who could have imagined?

Filming is already under way in Miami's Key Biscayne, with McConaughey being snapped in a number of ridiculous-looking costumes (filming will eventually relocate to Key West).

Apparently, in between promoting The Greatest Showman and before his casting was confirmed, Efron had been spotted on set as well.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Efron and McConaughey have shared the screen. They also appeared in 2012's The Paperboy , another campy film set in Florida.

