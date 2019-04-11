One of the most hyped TV premieres of this year is Zendaya 's Euphoria , which comes to HBO on June 16. The show, which follows a group of teens navigating life, school and their relationships, has been called more shocking than Harmony Korine 's seminal Kids . If the teaser Drake just shared is any indication, it's going to be truly wild.

In the latest clip for the upcoming series, based on a show of the same name in Israel, we get a glimpse into Zendaya's character and the pull she has between her social life and her parents. "I promise you, If I could be a different person, I would. Not because I want it, but because they do," she says, as the camera cuts to her parents. "But here's the thing: One day I just showed up without a map or without a compass, and, at some point, you have to make a choice about who you are and what you want and therein lies the catch."

As for why Drake shared the latest clip, the rapper is an executive producer for Euphoria , which also stars Maude Apatow, Storm Reid, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith, and Sydney Sweeney. With that cast, the show will operate as an ensemble, similarly to Skins .

Loading View on Instagram

"It’s going to shock people," as the show's costume designer Heidi Bivens recently revealed to W when discussing another project she recently worked on, Korine's The Beach Bum . "People ask me, 'Is it like Kids?' My answer is, 'Actually, it’s way worse. Because what kids are doing now is beyond anything that kids were up to when Kids came out.'”

Zendaya confirmed the same when talking abut the show, telling Vanity Fair , " Euphoria is one of the most raw, honest looks at what it looks like now to be a young person. It’s definitely different than what I’ve ever done before, and there are going to be some themes that are tougher to deal with. But at the end of the day, it’s somebody’s reality, and that’s the story we’re telling. I don’t know what it’s like to have had Instagram be a part of my life from the beginning of time. It’s just a different beast. Young people, we all kind of have this pressure on us—that we feel like we need to fix everything. Jeez, again—something else negative? Can I not see this man’s face for one day? It’s just how we choose to push through it."