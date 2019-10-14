Ever since the Batman franchise rebooted itself post-Christopher Nolan, it's suffered from a curious lack of Catwoman . With Robert Pattinson's recent casting , the DC Extended Universe is now on it's second Batman and still has two distinct Jokers running around. Yet, the brass that be has left those famous cat ears and whip go unclaimed. Curious, considering that complicated female characters, including Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn and Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, seem to be one of the few things everyone can agree that the DCEU does well.

Though, the introduction of the new Pattinson-played Batman presented the perfect opportunity to introduce his famous famous half-friend/half-faux into the mix.

Now, Variety reports that Zoë Kravitz has been cast in the film as the character (following, mind you, a week of head-scratching, and frankly rude, rumors that Warner Brothers execs were searching for a "Zoë Kravitz type" without reportedly considering Kravitz herself).

Though, for those who know Kravitz best from her work as a mopey young hippy in Big Little Lies , this might come as a surprise. Catwoman may have been a lot of things in her nearly 80 year history, but Monterey mom isn't one of them. Though, there's more than enough other items on Kravitz's IMDB page that make us convinced she's right for the part.

For One Thing, She Already Is Catwoman

The last time Catwoman technically popped up on the big screen was in 2017's The Lego Batman Movie where she was voiced by, of course, Kravitz. The character doesn't have a major role in the film, though, which may actually work in Kravitz's favor.

She Has Her Action and Superhero Credentials

Kravitz has previously played Toast the Knowing, one of the "Five Wives," in Mad Max: Fury Road and has done previous superhero duty as Angel Salvadore in X-Men: First Class . She also recently voiced not one, but two different versions of Mary Jane in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse .

Her Indie Work Proves Her Acting Chops

Though, if there's one entry in her filmography that makes us think Kravitz has the proper chops to capture the bad girl charm of Catwoman completely it might be her turn in the 2017 neo-noir filme Gemini . Kravitz plays a spoiled movie star with a dark secret or two who is murdered and leaves her assistant to solve the crime. It's kind of a shame, however, that Kravitz's character has to disappear in the middle of the film to make the plot work, because you miss her every second she's off screen.

Unfortunately the casting news doesn't elaborate much on how Catwoman will figure into the plot of the movie, or whether she'll play Batman's direct faux or more of a rival, but we guess we'll find out when the film is released in 2021.

Related: Forget Joker , Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman Was the Batman Anti-Hero We Always Needed