In 2009, Keeping Up With the Kardashians was only in its third season, Instagram didn't exist, and a little-known actress named Emma Stone was just beginning to break out in Hollywood. That year, Stone's rise to superstardom was helped along by Zombieland , in which she starred alongside Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin, and Woody Harrelson. Though, a decade later, a lot has changed for the film's cast and the world they live in, at least one thing has stayed the same: the cult status of Zombieland . Thanks to this dedication, Sony Pictures officially green-lit a sequel last July, and this week, shortly after filming began, the studio finally unveiled the upcoming film's title, along with a poster that played into the ongoing "10-Year Challenge " meme.

Contrary to previous speculation that the sequel would be called Zombieland, Too , according to the new poster, it's actually billed as Zombieland: Double Tap . The poster itself is a recreation of the 2009 original's own promotional photoshoot, with Stone, Eisenberg, Breslin, and Harrelson standing in the same order and in front of the same grayscale background that they did a decade ago. Due to the magic of a good photo filter and, let's be honest, what's likely a healthy dose of luxury anti-aging products, the elder three stars look much the same as they did in 2009—though Stone has upgraded her zombie-slaying weapon of choice from a chainsaw to a machine gun. Breslin, meanwhile, appears more impacted by the passage of time only because she was just 13 years old when the first film was released.

When the Zombieland sequel was confirmed in July 2018, Deadline reported that the film will follow the main quartet "from the White House and through the heartland" as they continue to seek refuge during a zombie apocalypse. Along the way, they'll encounter new types of zombies that have evolved from those featured in the original film, as well as a few more fellow human survivors. These new characters will be played by Zoey Deutch, Rosario Dawson , and Avan Jogia, all of whom have been confirmed to appear, though it's unknown whether their roles are of the human or undead variety.

Zombieland: Double Tap is helmed by Ruben Fleischer, who directed the original and, more recently, 2018's Venom , and who wrote the sequel's script with the first film's scribes, Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese. It's scheduled to hit theaters on October 11, 2019, almost exactly 10 years after Zombieland 's initial release.

