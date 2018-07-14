The rise of zombies in pop culture hasn't been as swift or total as the rise of fictional vampires this time last decade, but with The Walking Dead showing no sign of going away anytime soon, iZombie eating its way through the brains of the CW, Brad Pitt circling a second installment of World War Z , and not one but two star-studded zombie flicks in the works right now, the undead are definitely shaping up to be the big trend of 2019.

Yesterday it was officially confirmed that the original stars of Zombieland (Emma Stone , Woody Harrelson, Abigail Breslin and Jesse Eisenberg), the quietly great action zom-com from 2009, will return for a sequel, due out next year from original director Ruben Fleischer. Set ten years after the events of the first film, the Zombieland sequel follows the characters "from the White House to the American heartland” as they fight “kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors.” Zombieland was a quiet cult hit and featured a memorable cameo from Bill Murray, playing himself. Speaking of which...

Check out set photos on Just Jared of Jim Jarmusch's upcoming Zombie flick; the cast is the definition of stacked. From young up and comers Selena Gomez and Austin Butler, to fan favorites Daniel Craig and Rosie Perez, to the legendary Murray and Tilda Swinton , to cool kids Chloe Sevigny and Adam Driver , this movie has a little bit, or bite, of everyone. The project is currently listed on IMDb under the title "The Dead Don't Die" with, you guessed it, a 2019 release date. Jarmusch's last spooky film, 2013's vampire love story Only Lovers Left Alive , came a little past the heyday of that particular trend, but he's smartly riding the zombie wave right on time.

