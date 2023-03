21-year-old Isabela Merced is no stranger to stardom. The actress and singer had a starring role on Nickelodeon as early as 2014. Now, she'll take over the big screen with next year's Madame Web, highly-anticipated adaptation of Turtles All The Way Down by John Green and the next installment of the Alien franchise. For W, the Ohio native whispers, taps and tinkers during her ASMR interview.