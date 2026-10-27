On Monday, October 26, W Editor in Chief Sara Moonves, Sofia Coppola (a WYouth contributing editor) and WYouth Editor Ava Nirui invited friends from fashion, film, and music to Thai Diner in Nolita to celebrate the inaugural issue of W’s younger sister magazine. Gracie Abrams, Adéla, Ravyn Lenae, Emily Ratajkowski, Jake Shane, Jordan Firstman, and Dominic Fike were among those who gathered for dumplings, Thai Disco Fries, and drinks beneath actual disco balls.
Shane arrived promptly and greeted Coppola with a big hug. Soon after came Adéla, her magenta-pink hair swept to one side, while Firstman, whose directorial debut, Club Kid, hits theaters next week, made an entrance with Overcompensating creator and star Benito Skinner. The evening was also something of a family affair: siblings Rachel and Jack Antonoff, sisters Alexia Barroso and Isabella Damon, and aunt-and-niece duo Anna Sui and Jeannie Sui Wonders all joined the party. Thomas Mars, Coppola’s husband and the lead singer of Phoenix, posed for photos with their daughter, Cosima Croquet Mars, a WYouth contributor. Models Mona Tougaard and Betsy Gaghan joined Ratajkowski, while stylists Danielle Goldberg and Spencer Singer, designer Emily Adams Bode Aujla, and photographer Tyrell Hampton rounded out the fashion contingent. Nico Parker, Paloma Sandoval, and Claud were also among the night’s guests.
Once cocktails concluded, everyone settled into cozy booths. Many people from the pages of WYouth were in attendance, including Skinner, writer Sascha Seinfeld, and actress and filmmaker Francesca Scorsese. Over a dinner of Thai Diner staples like crab fried rice and pad thai, W Editor at Large Lynn Hirschberg caught up with Abrams and the Antonoffs, while across the room Nirui chatted with Lenae and Fike as a bowl of punch made its way around the table. Apple Martin, the daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, who recently made her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week kicked off the post-dinner dancing alongside The White Lotus star Sam Nivola.
Appropriately, the evening was supported by Park Hyatt, whose hotel in Tokyo is famously featured in Coppola’s Oscar-nominated film Lost in Translation. Following a dessert spread with mango sticky rice, DJ Charlie Klarsfeld turned up the volume for the after-party, and a new swell of guests arrived as others poured out into the night with gift bags filled with an issue of WYouth, an exclusive friendship necklace, and mementos that brought a bit of the Park Hyatt to Mott Street.
Apple Martin and Sam Nivola
Adéla
W Editor in Chief Sara Moonves, Adéla and W Editor Ava Nirui
Ravyn Lenae
Emily Ratajkowski
Benito Skinner and Jordan Firstman
Apple Martin
Jake Shane
Kevin Abstract
Adéla and Ravyn Lenae
Dominic Fike
Sofia Coppola and Thomas Mars
Sam Nivola and Nico Parker
Jeff Henrikson, Sara Moonves, Cosima Mars and Lynn Hirschberg
Apple Martin and Betsy Gaghan
Marc Kalman and Mona Tougaard
Francesca Scorsese
Anna Sui
Nico Parker
Betsy Gaghan and Jasper Harris
Paloma Sandoval
Diana Silvers
Jack Antonoff and Dave Free
Sam Nivola and Jack Shane
Anna Sui and Cosima Mars
Adéla, Ravyn Lenae and Paloma Sandoval
Emily Ratajkowski and Sara Moonves
Adéla
Paloma Sandoval and Claud
Dominic Fike and Kevin Abstract
Kevin Abstract and Jack Antonoff
Gracie Abrams
Benito Skinner, Apple Martin and Adéla
Benito Skinner, Ava Nirui, Adéla and Ravyn Lenae
DJ Charlie Klarsfeld
Adéla
Derek Blasberg
Leah Lou Abramovich and Dasha Zhukova
Alexia Barroso, Francesca Scorsese, and Isabella Damon
Alix Rutsey and Chris Black
Rachel Antonoff, Lynn Hirschberg, and Jack Antonoff
Tyrell Hampton, Adéla, Apple Martin and Dominic Fike
Sam Visser, Isabella Burley and Ava Nirui
Nico Parker, Josh Hudis, and Pearl Anderson
Adéla and Ravyn Lenae
Gracie Abrams