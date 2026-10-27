On Monday, October 26, W Editor in Chief Sara Moonves, Sofia Coppola (a WYouth contributing editor) and WYouth Editor Ava Nirui invited friends from fashion, film, and music to Thai Diner in Nolita to celebrate the inaugural issue of W’s younger sister magazine. Gracie Abrams, Adéla, Ravyn Lenae, Emily Ratajkowski, Jake Shane, Jordan Firstman, and Dominic Fike were among those who gathered for dumplings, Thai Disco Fries, and drinks beneath actual disco balls.

Shane arrived promptly and greeted Coppola with a big hug. Soon after came Adéla, her magenta-pink hair swept to one side, while Firstman, whose directorial debut, Club Kid, hits theaters next week, made an entrance with Overcompensating creator and star Benito Skinner. The evening was also something of a family affair: siblings Rachel and Jack Antonoff, sisters Alexia Barroso and Isabella Damon, and aunt-and-niece duo Anna Sui and Jeannie Sui Wonders all joined the party. Thomas Mars, Coppola’s husband and the lead singer of Phoenix, posed for photos with their daughter, Cosima Croquet Mars, a WYouth contributor. Models Mona Tougaard and Betsy Gaghan joined Ratajkowski, while stylists Danielle Goldberg and Spencer Singer, designer Emily Adams Bode Aujla, and photographer Tyrell Hampton rounded out the fashion contingent. Nico Parker, Paloma Sandoval, and Claud were also among the night’s guests.

Once cocktails concluded, everyone settled into cozy booths. Many people from the pages of WYouth were in attendance, including Skinner, writer Sascha Seinfeld, and actress and filmmaker Francesca Scorsese. Over a dinner of Thai Diner staples like crab fried rice and pad thai, W Editor at Large Lynn Hirschberg caught up with Abrams and the Antonoffs, while across the room Nirui chatted with Lenae and Fike as a bowl of punch made its way around the table. Apple Martin, the daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, who recently made her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week kicked off the post-dinner dancing alongside The White Lotus star Sam Nivola.

Appropriately, the evening was supported by Park Hyatt, whose hotel in Tokyo is famously featured in Coppola’s Oscar-nominated film Lost in Translation. Following a dessert spread with mango sticky rice, DJ Charlie Klarsfeld turned up the volume for the after-party, and a new swell of guests arrived as others poured out into the night with gift bags filled with an issue of WYouth, an exclusive friendship necklace, and mementos that brought a bit of the Park Hyatt to Mott Street.

Photo by Matt Weinberger Apple Martin and Sam Nivola

Photo by Matt Weinberger Adéla

Photo by Matt Weinberger W Editor in Chief Sara Moonves, Adéla and W Editor Ava Nirui

Photo by Matt Weinberger Ravyn Lenae

Photo by Matt Weinberger Emily Ratajkowski

Photo by Matt Weinberger Benito Skinner and Jordan Firstman

Photo by Matt Weinberger Apple Martin

Photo by Matt Weinberger Jake Shane

Photo by Matt Weinberger Kevin Abstract

Photo by Matt Weinberger Adéla and Ravyn Lenae

Photo by Matt Weinberger Dominic Fike

Photo by Matt Weinberger Sofia Coppola and Thomas Mars

Sam Nivola and Nico Parker

Photo by Matt Weinberger Jeff Henrikson, Sara Moonves, Cosima Mars and Lynn Hirschberg

Photo by Matt Weinberger Apple Martin and Betsy Gaghan

Photo by Matt Weinberger Marc Kalman and Mona Tougaard

Photo by Matt Weinberger Francesca Scorsese

Photo by Matt Weinberger Anna Sui

Photo by Matt Weinberger Nico Parker

Photo by Matt Weinberger Betsy Gaghan and Jasper Harris

Photo by Matt Weinberger Paloma Sandoval

Photo by Matt Weinberger Diana Silvers

Photo by Matt Weinberger Jack Antonoff and Dave Free

Photo by Matt Weinberger Sam Nivola and Jack Shane

Photo by Matt Weinberger Anna Sui and Cosima Mars

Photo by Matt Weinberger Adéla, Ravyn Lenae and Paloma Sandoval

Photo by Matt Weinberger Emily Ratajkowski and Sara Moonves

Photo by Matt Weinberger Adéla

Photo by Matt Weinberger Paloma Sandoval and Claud

Photo by Matt Weinberger Dominic Fike and Kevin Abstract

Photo by Matt Weinberger Kevin Abstract and Jack Antonoff

Photo by Matt Weinberger Gracie Abrams

Photo by Matt Weinberger Benito Skinner, Apple Martin and Adéla

Photo by Matt Weinberger Benito Skinner, Ava Nirui, Adéla and Ravyn Lenae

Photo by Matt Weinberger DJ Charlie Klarsfeld

Adéla

Photo by Matt Weinberger Derek Blasberg

Photo by Matt Weinberger Leah Lou Abramovich and Dasha Zhukova

Photo by Matt Weinberger Alexia Barroso, Francesca Scorsese, and Isabella Damon

Photo by Matt Weinberger Alix Rutsey and Chris Black

Photo by Matt Weinberger Rachel Antonoff, Lynn Hirschberg, and Jack Antonoff

Tyrell Hampton, Adéla, Apple Martin and Dominic Fike

Photo by Matt Weinberger Sam Visser, Isabella Burley and Ava Nirui

Photo by Matt Weinberger Nico Parker, Josh Hudis, and Pearl Anderson

Photo by Matt Weinberger Adéla and Ravyn Lenae